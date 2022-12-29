Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 16,041 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,041 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $25,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,243. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $128.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.70.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

