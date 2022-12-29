Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 587 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,925,000 after purchasing an additional 315,772 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.33. 28,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,099. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.