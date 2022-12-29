Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) Short Interest Down 49.7% in December

Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the November 30th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Trimax Stock Performance
Shares of Trimax stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,773. Trimax has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
About Trimax
