Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) & ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Head-To-Head Survey

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) and ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tripadvisor and ZW Data Action Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tripadvisor -0.51% -0.86% -0.28% ZW Data Action Technologies -18.78% -32.58% -22.36%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tripadvisor 4 5 1 0 1.70 ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tripadvisor and ZW Data Action Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Tripadvisor currently has a consensus target price of $24.46, indicating a potential upside of 41.72%. Given Tripadvisor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tripadvisor is more favorable than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tripadvisor and ZW Data Action Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tripadvisor $902.00 million 2.69 -$148.00 million ($0.07) -246.57 ZW Data Action Technologies $47.33 million 0.34 -$2.75 million ($0.18) -2.50

ZW Data Action Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZW Data Action Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tripadvisor beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as bokun.io, cruisecritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, helloreco.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, seatguru.com, singleplatform.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. In addition, the company provides information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants reservation in travel destinations; and vacation and short-term rental properties, including full home, condominiums, villas, beach properties, cabins, and cottages. As of December 31, 2020, it featured 1 billion reviews and opinions on 1 billion hotels and other accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers. The company also develops and operates blockchain technology-based products and services. In addition, it provides other e-commerce online to offline advertising and marketing and related value-added technical services, as well as strategic corporation management services. The company was formerly known as ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in October 2020. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

