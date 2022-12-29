Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFCW) Stock Price Down 16.2%

Shares of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW – Get Rating) fell 16.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 82,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 187,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Tritium DCFC Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99.

Institutional Trading of Tritium DCFC

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

About Tritium DCFC

Tritium Pty Ltd. designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers also offers CAN-Ethernet bridge products that allow to access from a PC application to the vehicle CAN bus. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Murarrie, Australia.

