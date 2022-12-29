TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.31.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRUE. BTIG Research raised TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on TrueCar to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on TrueCar to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TrueCar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

In other news, Director Christopher W. Claus purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 224,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,572. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 45,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 222,188 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 54,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $2.22 on Thursday. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

