TrueUSD One Day Volume Reaches $27.76 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $753.23 million and approximately $27.76 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002134 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $856.92 or 0.05147346 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00498452 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,916.70 or 0.29533522 BTC.
TrueUSD Profile
TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 753,018,968 tokens. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io.
Buying and Selling TrueUSD
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
