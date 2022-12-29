Tufton Capital Management Purchases 2,495 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.8% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,934,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,731,000 after buying an additional 343,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 41,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.7 %

BAC stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a market cap of $262.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

