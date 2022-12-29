Tufton Capital Management Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,293 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 619.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Boeing by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 62,961 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in Boeing by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $188.38 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.79. The company has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

