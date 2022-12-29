Tufton Capital Management Sells 203 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tufton Capital Management cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $140.02 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.46 and a 200-day moving average of $134.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale decreased their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

