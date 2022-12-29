Tufton Capital Management Sells 25,189 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,189 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $1,588,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.