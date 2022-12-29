Tufton Capital Management Sells 46,593 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,593 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 1.6% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 31.1% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.83 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

