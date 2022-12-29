Tufton Capital Management Sells 8,100 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,382,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,739,000 after purchasing an additional 357,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,283,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,028,000 after purchasing an additional 543,143 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,983,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,487,000 after purchasing an additional 86,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average is $73.06.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

