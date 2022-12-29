Twin Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Insider Activity

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $220.50. 3,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,683. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $222.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.65 and a 200 day moving average of $198.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

