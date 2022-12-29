Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Cigna by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,239,000 after purchasing an additional 150,412 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $332.61. The company had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.15. The firm has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $213.16 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

