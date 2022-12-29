Twin Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Marriott International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.36.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $146.90. 6,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,072. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

