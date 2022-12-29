Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,659 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up approximately 0.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADM. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,424. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $65.64 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.33. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

