Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.5 %

ODFL traded up $4.30 on Thursday, hitting $286.55. The company had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $362.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.