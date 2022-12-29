Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 162 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after acquiring an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,792,000 after acquiring an additional 306,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,358,000 after acquiring an additional 135,960 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,380 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Stock Up 1.2 %

Nordson Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.02. 38 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,493. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $258.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.17 and a 200 day moving average of $223.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.80.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

