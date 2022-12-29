Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.02. 4,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,148. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

