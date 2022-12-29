Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Tyson Foods makes up 1.1% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tyson Foods worth $16,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campion Asset Management increased its position in Tyson Foods by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

TSN stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.98. 4,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,806. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average is $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

