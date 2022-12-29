U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Lowered by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,903 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Compass Point cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.06.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.18. 23,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,494,669. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.