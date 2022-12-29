UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the November 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
UCB Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.88. 10,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,722. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.23. UCB has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $63.94.
About UCB
