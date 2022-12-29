UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the November 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UCB Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.88. 10,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,722. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.23. UCB has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $63.94.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

