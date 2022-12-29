UFO Gaming (UFO) Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. UFO Gaming has a total market cap of $29.53 million and $703,734.88 worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UFO Gaming has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One UFO Gaming token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming Token Profile

UFO Gaming’s genesis date was June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official website is www.ufogaming.io. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com.

Buying and Selling UFO Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UFO Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UFO Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UFO Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

