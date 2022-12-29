Ultra (UOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $53.44 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $53.44 million and $664,031.42 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,641.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.19 or 0.00590049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00254104 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00038806 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00055647 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000605 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17706054 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $497,412.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

