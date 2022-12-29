Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 282,618 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Umpqua by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 280,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 20,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.95. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.95 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Umpqua

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,479.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Umpqua

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

