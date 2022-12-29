Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Short Interest Update

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, an increase of 436.9% from the November 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,498.0 days.

Uni-Select Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNIEF remained flat at $32.82 during midday trading on Thursday. Uni-Select has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $32.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNIEF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$44.50 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

