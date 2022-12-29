Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,348 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $206.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.12.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.