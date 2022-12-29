Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $5.12 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.90 billion and approximately $61.82 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $5.12 or 0.00030761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00402475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021137 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000884 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018060 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000318 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.0975566 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 590 active market(s) with $60,920,976.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

