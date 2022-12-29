United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 149.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 111.8% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $173.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

