United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Down 95.5% in December

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UUGRY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 990 ($11.95) to GBX 1,010 ($12.19) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 980 ($11.83) to GBX 990 ($11.95) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Utilities Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.28) to GBX 1,025 ($12.37) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

United Utilities Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,849. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $30.72.

United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend

About United Utilities Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

(Get Rating)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.