UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.85-$22.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $22.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.00 billion-$324.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.32 billion. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $24.40-$24.90 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $528.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.25. The company has a market cap of $493.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,625,004,000 after acquiring an additional 132,461 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 524,057 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 498,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,377,000 after purchasing an additional 59,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 423,948 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $216,206,000 after purchasing an additional 56,195 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

