Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L Acquires 78,889 Shares

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 78,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $519,878.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 381,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,660.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 63,896 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.24 per share, for a total transaction of $398,711.04.

On Friday, December 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 82,827 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $522,638.37.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 70,919 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $439,697.80.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 8.3 %

UTI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,523. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 6.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 238,614 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,537,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 19.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 222,349 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter valued at $7,193,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 748,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

