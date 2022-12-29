Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

UTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Universal Technical Institute stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.75. 142,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,523. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $227.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 6.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 78,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $519,878.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,660.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 296,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,926 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 748,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

