Unizen (ZCX) Price Tops $0.0617 on Top Exchanges

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Unizen token can currently be bought for $0.0617 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges. Unizen has a market cap of $15.73 million and approximately $504,562.91 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unizen Profile

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

