Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Trading Up 0.9%

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) was up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 590,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,999,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.40 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:URG Get Rating ) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 413.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. 39.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.