UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 182,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,344,071 shares.The stock last traded at $7.50 and had previously closed at $7.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut UserTesting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Loop Capital cut UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Get UserTesting alerts:

UserTesting Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.

Insider Transactions at UserTesting

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. UserTesting had a negative net margin of 35.63% and a negative return on equity of 47.37%. The firm had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UserTesting Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UserTesting news, CEO Andrew Macmillan sold 31,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $237,017.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,114.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UserTesting news, CEO Andrew Macmillan sold 31,943 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $237,017.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,114.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matt Zelen sold 27,500 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,633 shares of company stock worth $1,158,521 over the last 90 days. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UserTesting

(Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.