Vai Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $55.91 million and approximately $1,847.73 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vai has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Vai token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00005844 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vai

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

