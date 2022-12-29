Value Partners Investments Inc. Buys 273,614 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492,932 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,614 shares during the quarter. Open Text comprises approximately 4.0% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned 0.55% of Open Text worth $39,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTEX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Open Text by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $852.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 178.19%.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

