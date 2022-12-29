Value Partners Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 171,005 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 171,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,000. Comcast makes up approximately 0.5% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $34.65 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $149.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

