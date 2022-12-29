Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW opened at $200.06 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $260.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.54 and its 200 day moving average is $195.18. The stock has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

