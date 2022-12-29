Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $39.77 Million Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492,932 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 273,614 shares during the quarter. Open Text comprises approximately 4.0% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned 0.55% of Open Text worth $39,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 3,047.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Open Text by 574.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 187,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 159,700 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the third quarter worth $323,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Open Text by 4.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,291,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,411,000 after acquiring an additional 93,501 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Open Text by 22.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $48.46. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.47.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Open Text had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $852.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 178.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Open Text Company Profile



Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

