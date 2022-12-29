Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $54.04 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 5.4% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $54,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $173.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.05. The company has a market capitalization of $150.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

