Value Partners Investments Inc. Increases Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,195,958 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 155,495 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for approximately 5.3% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $52,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CM. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,608,000 after buying an additional 12,991,149 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575,940 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869,452 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $938,627,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 2.1 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CM shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.77.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

