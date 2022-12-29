Value Partners Investments Inc. Invests $221,000 in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Bowman Consulting Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,135,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,363,523. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $94,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,135,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,363,523. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $48,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,302 shares of company stock valued at $214,908. Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $284.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

