Value Partners Investments Inc. Purchases 340 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.15.

CNI stock opened at $119.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.43. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

