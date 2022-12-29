Value Partners Investments Inc. Purchases 94,170 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,170 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 6.7% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned 0.17% of FedEx worth $67,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.84.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx stock opened at $173.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.