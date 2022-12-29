VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Stake Lifted by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.00% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $11,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000.

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $24.84 on Thursday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81.

