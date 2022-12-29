Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 891,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,533,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,497,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,119,000 after buying an additional 327,554 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 144,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisory lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 21,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.79 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

