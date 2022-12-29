Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $72.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $103.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average of $76.09.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

